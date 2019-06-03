Manager AJ Hinch suggested Sunday that Stassi could report to extended spring training this week to begin rehabbing his left knee injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Stassi is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list in the middle of the week, but it doesn't sound as though he's made enough progress in his recovery from the sore knee to realistically return in the minimum amount of time. That said, Stassi doesn't look to be on track for a long-term absence, especially if he's able to resume baseball activities within the next few days. Garrett Stubbs will continue to serve as the primary understudy to top catcher Robinson Chirinos until Stassi is deemed ready to rejoin the big club.