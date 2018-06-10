Stassi went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Rangers.

Stassi got a chance to start with the Astros giving Brian McCann a day off after he returned from the disabled list Friday. Stassi took advantage by hitting his sixth home run of the season, this one coming against left-hander Mike Minor. That continued Stassi's trend of crushing left-handed pitching, as he entered Saturday's game with a .595 slugging percentage against them in 42 at-bats this season.