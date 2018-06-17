Stassi went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Saturday's win over the Royals.

Stassi's sixth inning homer off of Danny Duffy busted the game open, putting the Astros up 7-2 while helping chase the southpaw. The backup catcher has now collected at least one hit in four straight games and is batting a solid .264/.336/.512 with seven homers through 40 games this season. If Stassi continues to produce in his limited opportunities, he could start to carve out a bigger role for himself at the expense of starter Brian McCann, who is hitting just .209/.299/.349 this season.

