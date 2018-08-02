Astros' Max Stassi: Delivers decisive blow
Stassi went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-3 win over Seattle.
Stassi's three-run bomb in the fifth inning put the game out of reach and secured Houston's second consecutive win after a five-game losing streak. It was Stassi's first homer in 25 games. Over the first two-and-a-half months, Stassi was putting on a pretty good show of power, slugging .500 with seven homers over the first 40 games. Since then, however, the catcher's slugged .328 with one homer over the last 25 games. It's not surprising he's been unable to sustain the early power; Stassi's had more plate appearances (211) in the majors this season than he's had in the previous five seasons combined (89).
