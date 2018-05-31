Stassi went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees.

Stassi provided all of Houston's offense in this one, smacking a two-run homer in the fifth before tacking on an RBI double in the ninth off closer Aroldis Chapman. With Brian McCann (knee) on the disabled list, Stassi is set to take on the primary catching responsibilities in his stead. Even with the injury to McCann, Stassi has earned his playing time, slashing .303/.367/.562 through the opening two months.