Stassi went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI Saturday against the White Sox.

Stassi drove in the first and last runs of the game for the Astros to record his fourth multi-RBI game of the season. He should continue to see regular duty behind the plate for the Astros thanks to the absence of Brian McCann, though he provides limited production across most categories and has only four extra-base hits since June 16.