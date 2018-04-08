Astros' Max Stassi: Ends team's extra-base hit drought
Stassi went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Padres.
Stassi's fifth-inning bomb snapped Houston's streak of 29-plus innings without an extra-base knock. The catcher, who revamped his swing last season to hit more flyballs, is 6-for-15 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over six games (four starts).
