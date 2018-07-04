Stassi left Tuesday's game against the Rangers after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Stassi was hit in his first at-bat during the top of the first inning and briefly stayed in to run the bases, but was replaced behind the plate by Tim Federowicz for the bottom of the frame. The 27-year-old was diagnosed with a right hand bruise after X-rays came back negative, and he is currently considered day-to-day.