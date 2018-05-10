Astros' Max Stassi: Goes deep in win
Stassi went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Athletics.
The solo shot -- Stassi's third homer of the year -- knotted up the score at 1-1 in a game Houston would eventually go on to win 4-1. The catcher is now hitting .273 and has multi-hit efforts in two straight, but he doesn't see regular enough at-bats to warrant much consideration outside of deeper leagues.
