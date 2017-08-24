Stassi went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and two walks in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Nationals.

Stassi's just 3-for-14 this season, but two of his hits have left the yard. The catcher also has an impressive 1:3 K:BB over that span, and should continue to get a sizable chunk of playing time with Houston battling the injury bug behind the plate.