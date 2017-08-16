Stassi went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-4 win over Arizona.

Stassi, whose contract was recently selected from Triple-A Fresno, made his first start since joining the major league team, facing Arizona left-hander Anthony Banda. He showed a modicum of power in the minors, having hit 32 home runs over two-plus seasons at Fresno. The 26-year-old catcher should be in the lineup most nights when the Astros face a left-hander, serving as the right-handed hitting complement in a platoon with Juan Centeno. With both Brian McCann (knee) and Evan Gattis (concussion) on the disabled list, it's up to Stassi and Centeno to manage the pitching staff.