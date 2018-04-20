Stassi went 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and an RBI on Thursday against the Mariners.

Stassi hit his second home run of the season, this one coming off Marc Rzepczynski in the seventh inning. He has gotten 29 at-bats as the primary backup catcher to Brian McCann and shown flashes of power in his limited opportunities. However, he has also struck out in over 30 percent of his plate appearances. Due to his sporadic opportunity and production, he is only rosterable in deep AL-only leagues.