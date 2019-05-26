The Astros placed Stassi (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Houston will shut Stassi down for at least the next week and a half after he left Saturday's game against the Red Sox early due to left knee soreness. Garrett Stubbs was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move and will serve as the understudy to top catcher Robinson Chirinos.