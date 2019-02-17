Astros' Max Stassi: Looking to sustain offense
Stassi believes he found the root cause of his offensive fade over the second half of 2018, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Stassi was a surprise contributor in 2018, when he opened with nine extra-base hits over his first 74 plate appearances on his way to a .787 OPS in the first half. Opposing pitchers adjusted and Stassi faded to a .485 OPS after the All-Star break, forcing the Astros to add Martin Maldonado and move Stassi to third on the depth chart. The 27-year-old catcher was on plane during the early part of the season before the fade. The problem, according to Stassi, is that he'd "come out" of his legs in his batting stance and, therefore, was unable to cover all parts of the strike zone. He returns in 2019 as the primary backup to Robinson Chirinos and must discover a way to sustain offense for the full season.
