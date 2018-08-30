Stassi went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Athletics.

Stassi's fourth-inning single was his first hit in two weeks, breaking an 0-for-13 skid. An unproductive bat -- the hit raised his second-half average to .173 -- is one reason why Stassi's lost playing time to newcomer Martin Maldonado, who has started seven of the last 10 games behind the dish. With Brian McCann (knee) expected back when rosters expand Sept. 1, Stassi's playing time will further dry up.