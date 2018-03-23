Astros' Max Stassi: Makes Opening Day roster
Stassi was told that he made the Astros' roster, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Stassi will be the team's third catcher, but with backup Evan Gattis spending a lot of time as a designated hitter, he'll have plenty of opportunities to play. As a righty, he could start often against southpaws over the left-handed Brian McCann. Stassi has received brief call-ups in each of the last five seasons, compiling a .253/.318/.405 line in 89 plate appearances. He hit .266/.383/.473 with 12 homers in 73 games for Triple-A Fresno last season. His presence in a loaded Houston lineup could pad his counting stats, but he's unlikely to play often enough or well enough to be much of a factor in most fantasy leagues.
