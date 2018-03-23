Stassi was told that he made the Astros' roster, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Stassi will be the team's third catcher, but with backup Evan Gattis spending a lot of time as a designated hitter, he'll have plenty of opportunities to play. As a righty, he could start often against southpaws over the left-handed Brian McCann. Stassi has received brief call-ups in each of the last five seasons, compiling a .253/.318/.405 line in 89 plate appearances. He hit .266/.383/.473 with 12 homers in 73 games for Triple-A Fresno last season. His presence in a loaded Houston lineup could pad his counting stats, but he's unlikely to play often enough or well enough to be much of a factor in most fantasy leagues.