Manager AJ Hinch told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Tuesday that Stassi (knee) would shift his rehab assignment from Triple-A Round Rock to Double-A Corpus Christi.

Stassi drew two starts at catcher for Round Rock last Thursday and Sunday, working nine innings behind the plate and going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk in the latter contest. Hinch suggested Stassi would require "a few more games" in the minors before rejoining the Astros, so the 28-year-old may be in line for an activation from the 10-day injured list early next week rather than during the upcoming weekend.