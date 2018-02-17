Astros' Max Stassi: Out of options
Stassi is looking to claim the final available roster spot, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
With little drama in spring training of the World Series champs, we're left watching the one available spot for a position player. Does manager A.J. Hinch keep a third catcher, like Stassi, or an extra infielder/outfielder, such as Tyler White or Tony Kemp. Stassi's out of options, so he'll need to clear waivers if Houston wants him at Triple-A Fresno. That gives him an edge, but Hinch would feel more comfortable if Stassi continues to hit as he did in 2017 for the Grizzlies (12 HR, .856 OPS). Having a third catcher on the roster allows Hinch the flexibility to deploy Evan Gattis as the designated hitter. But it all comes down to Stassi's offense.
