Astros' Max Stassi: Plays two of four games
Stassi started Sunday and went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in an 8-2 victory over Texas.
Stassi has started two of Houston's first four games, so early on it's looking like he'll get a significant amount of plate appearances as Brian McCann's backup. And it doesn't hurt that Stassi has come out hitting. The 27-year-old has reached base safely and driven in runs in both games.
