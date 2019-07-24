Stassi went 2-for-3 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Athletics.

Heading into Tuesday, Stassi had managed just four hits in 28 at-bats over his 11 games since returning from the 10-day injured list in late June. The two-hit performance is a marginal step in the right direction, but Stassi probably won't be in line for a surge in playing time because of it. He's locked in as the clear No. 2 catcher in Houston behind Robinson Chirinos.

