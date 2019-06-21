Stassi (knee) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Stassi has been playing in minor-league rehab games over the past week, clearing the way for his return to the Astros after missing nearly a month with a sore left knee. The 28-year-old will resume his role as the No. 2 catcher behind Robinson Chirinos.

