Stassi is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.

Stassi started the last two games behind the plate, even though the newly acquired Martin Maldonado was available for both contests. While he'll give way to Maldonado on Sunday, it appears Stassi still may have a chance to retain the primary catching role, though it's more likely manager A.J. Hinch will go with some sort of timeshare arrangement behind the plate.