Stassi went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Rangers.

The home run was just Stassi's second hit in 22 at-bats. He showed some promise at the plate during the first half of the 2018 season, but opponents caught up to him and his playing time was reduced over the second half of the season. Stassi's appeared in just seven games in 2019 and will have a tough time reaching the 88 games he played in 2018.

