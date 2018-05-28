Stassi went 1-for-6 with a solo home run in Sunday's 10-9 extra-inning loss to the Indians.

Stassi has been surprisingly effective with bat in hand this season, hitting .300 with four homers and 14 RBI through 80 at-bats (29 games). Behind the plate, his 2.72 catcher's ERA is second only to teammate Brian McCann's 2.57. Stassi has handled Houston's elite starting staff well while holding his own at the plate, which should lead to continued regular use, averaging about three starts per week.

More News
Our Latest Stories