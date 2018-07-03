Astros' Max Stassi: Temporary starting role opens up
Stassi will be the Astros' starting catcher for at least four to six weeks with Brian McCann undergoing knee surgery, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Stassi's fantasy stock should shoot up, at least in the short term, as any everyday player in the Astros' lineup will have plenty of opportunities to drive in runs and be driven in by his teammates. The 27-year-old had been slowly carving out a larger role, starting five of the last eight games behind the plate. He's outhit McCann so far this season, posting a .255/.335/.482 line compared to .206/.283/.323 for his veteran teammate, so if he continues to impress in a full-time role he has a shot to keep the job for the rest of the year.
