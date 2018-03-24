Astros' Max Stassi: Will be second catcher
Stassi, who was informed Friday he made the team, will be the primary backup to starter Brian McCann, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Manager A.J. Hinch said Stassi would catch more games than Evan Gattis, who will be the third catcher and the primary designated hitter. McCann is entering his age-34 season and last season played his fewest games since his rookie year. That suggests Stassi's role has potential to lead to significant plate appearances.
More News
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 3.0
Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?
-
Third Base Tiers 3.0
Third base isn't quite first base, but there are plenty of valuable sluggers available her...