Stassi, who was informed Friday he made the team, will be the primary backup to starter Brian McCann, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch said Stassi would catch more games than Evan Gattis, who will be the third catcher and the primary designated hitter. McCann is entering his age-34 season and last season played his fewest games since his rookie year. That suggests Stassi's role has potential to lead to significant plate appearances.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • khris-davis-1400.gif

    Outfield Tiers 3.0

    Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...

  • Elvis Andrus Rangers

    Shortstop Tiers 3.0

    Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 3.0

    Third base isn't quite first base, but there are plenty of valuable sluggers available her...