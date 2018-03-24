Stassi, who was informed Friday he made the team, will be the primary backup to starter Brian McCann, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch said Stassi would catch more games than Evan Gattis, who will be the third catcher and the primary designated hitter. McCann is entering his age-34 season and last season played his fewest games since his rookie year. That suggests Stassi's role has potential to lead to significant plate appearances.