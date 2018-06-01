Stassi, who was given the day off Thursday, will catch the next three games, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Stassi has become the primary starter behind the plate after Brian McCann (knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. While the playing time was somewhat equitable when Stassi and McCann were sharing the job, Stassi is expected to get a significant share of the at-bats at catcher with Tim Federowicz up from Triple-A Fresno to replace McCann. Now might be a good time to look at Stassi for fantasy lineups, as he's riding a seven-game hitting streak, in which he's gone 9-for-26 with three doubles, two home runs and knocked in seven runs.