Astros' Max Stassi: Won't miss significant time
Stassi (forearm) is not expected to miss significant time, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Stassi was held out Wednesday after taking a pitch off his right forearm Tuesday. Manager A.J. Hinch is hoping to get Stassi in a game "in the next day or so" as the Astros kick off a home series with the White Sox on Thursday. In the meantime, Tim Federowicz will fill in as the primary catcher while Evan Gattis is the backup.
