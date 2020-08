Brantley was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right quadriceps discomfort, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The move was backdated to Wednesday, meaning Brantley will be eligible to return next Saturday, though it's not yet clear whether or not he's expected to do so. Kyle Tucker will be the primary left fielder in his absence, with Yordan Alvarez serving as the designated hitter.