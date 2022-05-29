Brantley went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

At 35 years old, it's no surprise Brantley isn't running as often as he used to -- this was his second attempt and first successful steal of the year. The veteran outfielder hasn't attempted more than five steals since 2018, so any speed contributions are icing on the cake. With the bat, he's hit safely in eight of the last 10 games, going 8-for-31 (.258) in that span. He's posted a steady .280/.367/.408 slash line with three home runs, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple in 42 contests this season.