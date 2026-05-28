Astros' Mike Burrows: Goes seven innings in win

Burrows (3-6) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six over seven innings to earn the win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Burrows threw 64 of 91 pitches for strikes as he matched his longest outing of the season. It's been an inconsistent May for the right-hander, who has allowed 16 runs across 31.2 innings over his five starts this month. He also has a 21:9 K:BB with two hit batsmen in that span. For the season, Burrows is at a 5.40 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 54:21 K:BB through 63.1 innings in his first year with the Astros. His next start is projected to be at home against his former team, the Pirates.