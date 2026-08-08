Astros' Mike Burrows: Nearing rehab stint

Burrows (elbow) threw 55 pitches over three innings at the Astros' complex Saturday and will next make a rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Burrows is progressing toward a return from right elbow inflammation, which has kept him out of game action since July 6. It's unclear how many rehab appearances the right-hander will make, but he had been slated to be optioned prior to landing on the IL, so Burrows may not be added back to the MLB roster once he's ready to be activated.