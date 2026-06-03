Astros' Mike Burrows: Punished by long ball again Tuesday

Burrows (3-7) took the loss Tuesday against the Pirates, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and five walks while striking out three over five innings.

Burrows' biggest issue once again was the home run ball, as all five of his earned runs came via two long balls. Endy Rodriguez tagged him for a two-run shot in the second inning before Oneil Cruz launched a three-run homer in the sixth. The right-hander has now surrendered 15 homers across 12 starts this season and continues to struggle to limit damage. Burrows currently owns the highest qualified ERA in MLB at 5.66 to go along with a 1.54 WHIP and 57:26 K:BB across 68.1 innings. He's scheduled to face the Athletics in his next start.