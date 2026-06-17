Astros' Mike Burrows: Turn in rotation skipped

The Astros will skip Burrows' next turn in the rotation, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Burrows has been tagged for 16 runs (13 earned) while serving up five home runs over 15 innings covering his last three starts. He's posted a 5.86 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 14 outings this season. Manager Joe Espada said Burrows will be available out of the bullpen this weekend but could rejoin the rotation next week. However, with Cristian Javier (shoulder) due back soon, Burrows' status as a member of the Astros' rotation is tenuous.