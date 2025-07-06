Gusto (6-3) allowed one run on four hits and one walk to pick up the win in Sunday's contest against the Dodgers. He struck out one.

The Houston right-hander was favored over Colton Gordon to start the series finale at Los Angeles. Gusto impressed in this 80-pitch appearance, generating a solid 13 whiffs despite striking out just one. The only blemish on his outing came in the second inning via a Dalton Rushing RBI double, as Gusto notched his second quality start of the season. Given this remarkable performance against the league's top scoring offense, the 26-year-old is likely to garner another turn in the rotation before the All-Star break. If Gusto continues to start, his next outing would line up to come against the Rangers at home next weekend.