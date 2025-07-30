Gusto is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Nationals in Houston.

Gusto will pick up a second straight start, despite being roughed up for eight earned runs in 3.1 innings in his return to the rotation last week against the Athletics following three consecutive relief appearances. The right-hander could be headed back to the bullpen in short order, as the Astros could bring aboard another starter prior to Thursday's trade deadline, and several other injured rotation candidates are in the midst of rehab assignments and could be activated within the next couple of weeks.