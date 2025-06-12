Gusto (4-3) earned the win over the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Gusto got plenty of run support, as Houston held a 7-0 lead through four innings. The right-hander gave up a pair of runs in the fifth, but he capped his outing with a scoreless sixth to record his first career quality start. Gusto also racked up a career-high seven strikeouts and notched 11 whiffs. He's settled into a rotation spot with several Houston starters dealing with injuries, and Gusto's next start is projected to be a road matchup against the Athletics.