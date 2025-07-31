Gusto (7-4) earned the win Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

It was an impressive bounce-back performance from Gusto, who picked up his third quality start of the season after giving up eight runs in just 3.1 innings his last time out against the A's. Overall, the 26-year-old Gusto sports a 4.92 ERA with a 1.43 WHIP and 87:28 K:BB across 86 innings this year. While the right-hander certainly pitched well enough to earn another look in the rotation, Gusto could find himself back in the bullpen with both Spencer Arrighetti (thumb) and Cristian Javier (elbow) nearing returns.