Gusto will start Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It seems like Gusto may have a leg up on Colton Gordon, who was the other candidate to start Sunday. Gusto has a 5.33 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, two wins and 29:4 K:BB in 25.1 innings over his last five starts. He has done well at limiting walks and racking up Ks (seven-plus strikeouts in three of his last four starts), but Gusto has given up four homers in his last three starts. He could get a final first-half start next weekend against the Rangers if he sticks in the rotation past Sunday.