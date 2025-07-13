Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Arrighetti (thumb) could be ready to begin a rehab assignment in about a week or a week and a half, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brown noted that Arrighetti has resumed throwing live batting practice sessions at the Astros' spring training facility in Florida, and the 25-year-old righty sounds like he'll get the green light to start up a rehab assignment shortly after the All-Star break. Arrighetti made just two starts to begin the season before being placed on the injured list April 8 due to a fractured right thumb, so he'll likely require multiple outings in the minors to build up his pitch count before he's cleared to rejoin the big-league rotation. Arrighetti could be back with the Astros at some point in early or mid-August.