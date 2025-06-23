Astros general manager Dana Brown said that Arrighetti (thumb) could throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

If Arrighetti does complete a side session Tuesday, it would be his first time stepping back on the mound since early April, when he was placed on the injured list after he fractured his right thumb when it was struck by a ball during batting practice. The right-hander will presumably need to complete multiple bullpen sessions while incorporating all his pitches before he advances to facing live hitters. After that, Arrighetti will likely require at least a couple of minor-league rehab starts to build up his pitch count, so he shouldn't be expected to make his return from the 60-day injured list until after the All-Star break.