Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Strikes out six in no-decision

Arrighetti did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-2 extra-innings loss to the Orioles, allowing one run on one hit and four walks with six strikeouts over five innings.

Arrighetti allowed only one hit and battled through control issues, limiting the damage despite throwing just 45 of 85 pitches for strikes. The 26-year-old has issued 16 walks with just a 55 percent strike rate over his past four outings, a stretch that includes two one-run performances and two eight-run blowups. He'll take a 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 87:48 K:BB across 87 innings this season into a road matchup with the White Sox next weekend.