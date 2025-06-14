Houston transferred Arrighetti to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Arrighetti broke his right thumb after being hit by a ball during batting practice in early April and had been on the 15-day IL since. The move to the 60-day IL doesn't affect the hurler's timeline to return -- early July remains a best-case scenario -- but it does open a spot on the team's 40-man roster. Arrighetti will likely need a minor-league rehab stint before he's ready to rejoin Houston's rotation.