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Astros' Tatsuya Imai: Gets just two outs Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Imai didn't factor in the decision Friday against the Royals after allowing five runs on four hits and a walk across two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Imai tossed his first pitch holding a nine-run lead after the Astros' offensive explosion against Luinder Avila, but Imai wasn't much better and failed to complete the first inning. This was Imai's shortest outing of the season excluding the April 10 start against the Mariners in which he departed due to a right arm injury after recording just one out. Imai will carry a 6.43 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across nine outings into his next start, scheduled against the Tigers at home.

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