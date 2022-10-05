Puk (4-3) got the win in an extra-inning victory over the Angels on Tuesday, firing a scoreless 10th inning during which he issued a walk.

Puk got his three outs on a quick eight pitches, intentionally walking Mike Trout with two outs and phantom runner David Fletcher on third base before getting Shohei Ohtani on an inning-ending flyout. The crisp work was then rewarded in the home half of the 10th inning when Shea Langeliers drew a game-winning bases-loaded walk, affording Puk his first victory since Aug. 21. If this was Puk's final appearance of the season, it marks a fitting finish to a strong rebound campaign, one that saw the big southpaw mostly thrive as a reliever while recording 20 holds and four saves along with a 3.12 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 62 appearances.