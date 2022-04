Allen will start at catcher and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Rays, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Top backstop Sean Murphy is getting a day off behind the plate and is serving as Oakland's designated hitter in the series finale, allowing Allen to pick up his second start of the season at catcher. In his lone prior appearance in Sunday's win over the Phillies, Allen went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run.