Athletics' Brady Basso: Headed to majors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics recalled Basso from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
With Joey Estes (back) headed to the injured list, Basso will come up from Triple-A to round out the Athletics' pitching staff. The 27-year-old has worked primarily as a starter throughout his career but has transitioned into a relief role since returning from a shoulder injury that kept him on the shelf until Aug. 11. Now back in the bigs, he'll presumably continue to work in middle relief.
