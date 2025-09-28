Basso will serve as the Athletics' opening pitcher in Sunday's game against the Royals, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics won't have lefty Jeffrey Springs make his normally scheduled start in the season finale, so Basso will serve as the team's lead pitcher Sunday in what's expected to be a bullpen day. Basso made four starts for the Athletics in 2024 but has worked exclusively as a reliever in the majors and at the Triple-A level in 2025. Basso has eclipsed two innings in just one of his 18 appearances between the majors and minors on the season, so he's unlikely to work more than once through the batting order Sunday.