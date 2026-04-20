Athletics' Brady Basso: Recalled from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics recalled Basso from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.
Basso will provide a fresh relief arm after the Athletics' bullpen was overworked in recent days. The left-hander has permitted seven runs with an 8:3 K:BB over 6.2 innings with Las Vegas in the early going this season.
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