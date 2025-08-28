Athletics' Brady Basso: Scoreless frame in season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Basso allowed no hits and a walk with no strikeouts over a scoreless inning Wednesday against the Tigers.
Basso made his season debut for the Athletics, tossing a scoreless ninth inning to close out an impressive sweep of the Tigers. The southpaw has spent most of the year sidelined by a left shoulder strain suffered in March, then was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas upon activation Aug. 11 before being recalled ahead of Wednesday's contest. Though a starter by trade, Basso has been working out of the bullpen since returning from injury.
